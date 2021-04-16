SWAT teams responding to barricaded subject in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — SWAT teams are responding to a barricaded subject in Salt Lake City Friday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Police Department Detective Michael Ruff told Gephardt Daily the incident is unfolding in the area of 1300 W. Glenrose Drive.

“We have somebody with a warrant, in a house, that is refusing to come out,” Ruff said. “We are calling out our resources.”

SWAT teams are on scene and more are on the way, Ruff said.

“It’s part of our protocol anytime we have someone barricaded in a house,” he added.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area.

“Where it is there are a lot of streets that kind of come together so it causes a traffic snarl,” Ruff said.

