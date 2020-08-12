SYRACUSE, Utah, Aug. 12, 3030 (Gephardt Daily) — No need to call the fire department if you see smoke on some properties on 1700 South, between Bluff Road and 2000 West, in Syracuse.

The Syracuse City Fire Department is already there.

“Pardon our Smoke,” says a social media post from the department.

“Syracuse Fire will be conducting training on fire ground evolutions on the vacant properties on 1700 South, between Bluff Road and 2000 West, all week.

Trainees found time to pose for some pictures, displayed below.