Syracuse Latter-day Saint chapel defaced, vandalized

SYRACUSE, Utah, Oct. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Syracuse chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was vandalized early Saturday, with reports of fire and damage inside and a visible defacement of the front of the building.

Emergency crews were called to the fire and crime scene, a few blocks southeast of Syracuse High School, at about 2 a.m. The fire department doused the fire, and fire officials questioned neighbors about anything they might have seen or captured on surveillance video.

Syracuse Police Department officers were back at the scene in the morning, questioning any neighbors they might have missed earlier.

Several vehicles from a local cleaning company were on the scene Saturday morning, after the scene had been cleared by investigators.

Inverted crosses, and what appeared to a pentagram, were spray-painted on the front of the church.

Gephardt Daily has calls in to several agencies, and will have more information on the crime investigation as details become available.