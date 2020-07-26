Syracuse man charged with negligent homicide after collision in Mountain Green

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, July 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Syracuse man has been charged with negligent homicide after police allege he caused a fatal two-car collision in Mountain Green on July 17.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Morgan County said Tracy Page, 54, is facing charges of:

Negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor

2 charges of possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Unlawful possession, purchase or transfer of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor

Driving with a measurable amount of controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

On July 17, 2020 at approximately 6:20 p.m. dispatch received a call that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 at mile post 96 had crossed over the median and collided with a vehicle traveling westbound, the probable cause statement said.

“Several troopers arrived on scene and rendered aid to a woman that had sustained serious bodily injury from the collision,” the statement said. “A helicopter was dispatched but did not end up transporting the female who died on scene. The other three occupants of the same vehicle were transported to the hospital.”

The deceased woman was identified as Gladys Vause, 92, of Morgan, a Utah Highway Patrol statement said.

The individual that crossed the median, later identified as Page, had very minor injuries and remained on scene.

The arresting officer responded to the scene and spoke with Page.

“He told me that he has never been medically diagnosed with anything but has issues with a persistent cough,” the statement said. “He said that one other time he had passed out from it while driving. He stated that when he gets this cough it gets to where he can’t breathe. He said that he had been coughing before he crossed the median and that he doesn’t remember what happened. He only remembers a ‘big bam.'”

Page then told officers “he wanted to be honest about an item that he was transporting for someone else,” the statement said. “He stated that he had cocaine in his backpack that he was taking to an individual that had purchased it and was going to meet him to pick it up.”

Page was placed under arrest, and officials found a clear bag located in his left pant pocket that he claimed was methamphetamine. His backpack also contained the cocaine, a grinder with a white powder substance consistent with cocaine and a pipe with visible burnt residue inside. Upon search of the vehicle officials also located a large pocketknife.

Page later submitted to an Intoxilyzer test, blood draw, and a DRE evaluation. The Intoxilyzer test did not show any alcohol. He stated that he had done a line of cocaine with the cocaine supplier the day prior; the DRE evaluation did not show impairment.

Page was transported to Weber County Jail with his bail set at $10,000.