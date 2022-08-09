Syracuse man convicted in sale of $720,000 worth of meth and heroin

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Syracuse man has been convicted at trial for his part in selling $720,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin along the Wasatch Front.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 10 for Christopher Flynn, 38, following a 2-week trial in federal court in Salt Lake City, according to a press release posted Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah on its web page.

The jury on Aug. 3 found Flynn guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

At trial, the Department of Justice release said, federal prosecutors presented evidence that Flynn worked with others to sell $720,000 dollars’ worth of methamphetamine and heroin in numerous Wasatch Front locations. Evidence was also presented that Flynn traded 16 firearms, six of which were stolen, to his supplier as payment for narcotics.

Flynn was also convicted of the possession of a handgun charge which he used in furtherance of the distribution of methamphetamine and heroin. Because Flynn had previously been convicted of a felony, it was also illegal for Flynn to possess a firearm at any time.

Flynn’s co-defendants previously pleaded guilty to similar charges rather than go to trial. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Flater and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gadd tried the case. Special Agents from the ATF, DEA, and the Davis Metro Narcotics Strike Force conducted the investigation of Flynn and his associates.