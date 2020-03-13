Syracuse Police Department warns of phone scam

SYRACUSE, Utah, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Syracuse Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam Thursday.

“It has been reported that Sergeant Johnson, from the Syracuse Police Department, is contacting people by phone advising of them of having warrants and demanding gift cards as payment,” said a Facebook post from officials. “The Department does NOT make these phone calls and certainly does NOT take gift cards as payment. One victim was defrauded of over $7,500. Our department does have a Sergeant Johnson, so if you call the police department to verify please give follow-up information so that we can help prevent you from being a victim.”

Officials are asking anyone who receives a call of this kind to hang up immediately.

If you have questions or have been a victim of this scam, call Syracuse Police Department at 801-825-4400.