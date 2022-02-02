Syracuse Police Dept. seeks answer in mystery of burning bush

SYRACUSE, Utah, Feb. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Syracuse police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who walked down a residential sidewalk and set a bush ablaze.

The incident, which was captured on a doorbell camera from a distance, shows a shadowy figure passing by before the bush goes up in flames.

Police are hoping someone else may have better footage, or have information on the incident or the suspect.

“Hey folks!! We need your help!,” says a Syracuse PD Facebook post issued Wednesday. “This person walks by and starts this bush on fire, then walks away.

“If you live on 1950 South east of 1250 West and have a camera, we ask that you check your cameras on Jan. 29, 2022 between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and see if you have any footage of this person.

“If you have footage or if you recognize this person, we ask that you please call Syracuse Police Department Utah 801-825-4400.”