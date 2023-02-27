Syracuse police warn of scam targeting renters

SYRACUSE, Feb. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Syracuse Police department is warning would-be renters to be careful with personal information.

“Please be extra cautious when you are searching for rental properties,” the SPD statement says. “There are people who are using real rental properties for a scam opportunity.

“When inquiring, please go look at the place and meet with the owners/property management before you fill out an application or give them your personal information.”

And use your common sense, the Syracuse Police Department says.

“Please remember if the rental price seems ‘too good to be true,’ it probably is.”