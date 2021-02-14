Syracuse woman’s body recovered after hiking accident on Antelope Island

ANTELOPE ISLAND, Utah, Feb.13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 40-year-old woman was found deceased Friday night on Antelope Island after going hiking early that morning.

The woman, who was from Syracuse, had been dropped off by her husband around 6:30 a.m., and they planned to meet at a designated spot later in the day, said Lt. Eric Stucki, public information officer for Utah State Parks.

“Her husband notified dispatch at about 6 p.m. that she was not at the meeting place,” Stucki told Gephardt Daily.

State Parks and Davis County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to the scene. The Department of Public Safety helicopter was called to assist in the search, and the woman’s body was located from the air at about 9 p.m. The body was recovered at approximately 11 p.m.

“It was a horrible, tragic accident,” Stucki said. “She died of a head and neck injury.”

He further explained that the woman was in a “rough, rocky field area” when she sustained the fatal injury.

The woman’s name has not yet been released, pending notification of all family members.

