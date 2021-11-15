SZA stops Salt Lake City concert after fan collapses in crowd, ‘Where in the f*** is the medic?’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Singer-songwriter SZA stopped her Salt Lake City show in mid-performance Thursday night after realizing a concert-goer had collapsed inside the crowded concert venue.

The 32-year-old singer, who had performed a week earlier in Houston at Travis Scott’s ill-fated Astroworld Festival, was on stage at the Union Event Center in downtown SLC when she noticed the distressed fan.

“There is a person flat on the ground!” she said, pointing. “This is important!”

People in the crowd cheered in a show of support, but moments passed and it was still unclear if anyone from the event was responding.

“Where in the f*** is the medic?” she asked, with growing frustration.

“Yes, I have played concerts where people have passed out before,” SZA told the Salt Lake crowd. “And it’s like, somebody said, ‘People pass out all the time, blah, blah, blah.’ But people don’t die at concerts all the time,” she said. “None of us should ever, like don’t ever forget that.”

Video of SZA at the Salt Lake City gig began circulating widely on social media over the weekend after being shared on TikTok.

On Sunday night, Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed in a tweet that a 10th victim, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, had died. The young boy had been placed in a medically induced coma after he was injured at the Nov. 5 concert.