Tabernacle Choir Heritage Tour 2020 rescheduled for summer 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The 2020 Heritage Tour by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square has been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release from The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints Monday said the tour was originally scheduled for June 25 to July 16 of this year.

“The 2021 performances will be in all the same cities planned for the original tour,” the news release said. “Further information about revised dates and ticket information will be published in the next few weeks. Until that time, patrons are asked not to contact the concert venues until further details are available.”

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, which was called the Mormon Tabernacle Choir until an August 2018 name change, on Thursday got a new logo. Read more about the new logo here.