Tabernacle Choir hits No. 1 on Billboard charts for 15th time

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square hit the number one spot on the Billboard’s classical traditional chart the week of Nov. 27 with their newest album “Christmas Best.”

This is the 15th time the choir has received the top honor for one of its recordings, said a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“The choir’s mission, especially at Christmas, is to help people feel closer to the divine and to help them sense the great love God has for all his children,” said choir President Michael O. Leavitt. “We hope in this season of peace, hope, and goodwill that these treasured Christmas songs on this album will touch hearts and homes everywhere.”

This commemorative Christmas album is a compilation of “sacred and secular favorites” from the past 15 years of Christmas concerts by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, the news release said.

“If there is anything the choir is known for it is the tradition of bringing the joy of Christmas music to its listeners,” said choir Music Director Mack Wilberg. “We selected music that is both inspirational, time-honored, and faith-promoting. We are pleased at the response the recording is already receiving.”

“Christmas Best” is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, You Tube, Pandora, and Amazon Music.