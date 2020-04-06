Tabernacle Choir performing Handel’s ‘Messiah’ will be streamed Good Friday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square are inviting people to enjoy Internet streams or on-demand viewings of Handel’s “Messiah” on Good Friday.

The performance will feature guest soloists Amanda Woodbury, Tamara Mumford, Tyler Nelson, and Tyler Simpson, said a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Monday.

The performance, originally recorded in 2018, will be streamed on a variety of websites and social channels for families and individuals who are spending Easter at home.

“During these uncertain times, we feel music can bring comfort and peace,” said Choir president Ron Jarrett. “We hope members of all faiths join with us by means of this Internet stream to celebrate the Savior this Easter with Handel’s classic ‘Messiah.’ Whether they join in singing with the choir and orchestra or just enjoy the music, they can feel united in a worldwide celebration.”

“Messiah” was composed by George Frideric Handel in 1742 with a scriptural text compiled by Charles Jennens. “It recounts the story of Christ’s life in three sections, from His birth to His death and eventual Resurrection,” the news release said. “‘Messiah’ has become one of the best known, most beloved, and most frequently performed choral works in Western music.”

The Tabernacle Choir website contains background information sources about Handel, the writing of “Messiah,” talks about “Messiah” by leaders of the LDS Church and more. Some of these resources are also available in French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish.

“Messiah” Stream Information

The Internet stream will begin at 7 p.m. Friday through any of the options below:

Websites

Social, digital and other channels