Taiwan donates 50,000 surgical masks to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Taiwan has donated 50,000 surgical masks to the state of Utah to help frontline medical workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The shipment of masks arrived last Friday at the Salt Palace Convention Center and have been included in the state’s inventory to be distributed to local public health departments as needs arise, said a news release from the Utah House Democratic Caucus.

“We are incredibly grateful to our Taiwanese friends who continue to be strong and dependable trading partners,” said Rep. Karen Kwan (D-House District 34).

“Only through solidarity and mutual assistance can we defeat this virus,” said Joseph C.L. Ma, Director-General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in San Francisco. “Taiwan is very pleased to be able to fulfill its role as a global citizen, to work together with our Utah friends to fight against the borderless coronavirus. We also hope to further strengthen our cooperation with the state of Utah in epidemic prevention in the future, by exchanging what we have learned through past experience.”

According to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Taiwan has donated more than 3.5 million face masks to the U.S. for combating COVID-19.