Tammy Daybell autopsy completed, investigators wait to share findings

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho, Feb. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The autopsy for Tammy Daybell is complete, but the results have yet to be made public.

According to a news release from Fremont County Idaho Sheriff Len Humphries, the completed report was sent to investigators Wednesday from the Office of the Utah Medical Examiner.

Its findings will remain a secret for now.

“The contents of this report will not be made public at this time as it is evidence in an open and ongoing investigation,” Humphries said. “We will release additional information as it becomes available.”

Tammy Daybell, the deceased former wife of Chad Daybell, was found dead in their Salem, Idaho home in October 2019. While the 49-year old mother of five was considered in good health at the time of her passing, it was ruled she died of natural causes. She was ultimately buried in her hometown of Springville, Utah.

Two weeks after Tammy’s death, Chad Daybell raised suspicions when he married Lori Vallow in Hawaii. Suspicions were further raised when it was learned Vallow’s two children, Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, age 7 and Tylee Ryan, 17 were missing.