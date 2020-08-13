Tandem paragliders suffer injuries after crash in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were injured in a paraglider crash Thursday morning in Utah County.

The call came to dispatch at about 9:16 a.m., and crews responded to the scene, near 9600 W. Air Park Road. The area, Traverse Mountain Ridge, just south of Point of the Mountain, is a popular site for paragliders due to the strong wind currents.

“A couple was doing a tandem flight and fell about 15 to 20 feet,” said Deputy John Thomas, Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas said medical crews treated the patients at the scene for what appeared to be minor injuries. They were then transported to an area hospital as a precaution.