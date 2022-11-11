Task force selects final new Utah flag, pending legislative approval

UTAH, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox says that after nearly two years, the More Than a Flag Task Force has approved its final selection.

“We’ve worked on designing a new state flag that represents all Utahns,” Cox said. “We asked the public what they like — and didn’t like — about the designs throughout the process. We now have a final design.”

That design still needs to be approved by the Utah State Legislature during the 2023 General Legislative Session.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in this process, and thank you for helping us tell the story of Utah!,” Cox said.

The flag selection website says Utahns submitted more than 7,000 flag designs and descriptions last spring, and then a group of volunteer designers narrowed those ideas to 20 semi-finalists.