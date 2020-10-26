Taylorsville City appoints police chief to lead new municipal department

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police Department Precinct Chief Tracy Wyant has been appointed to lead the new Taylorsville City Police Department, which begins operations on July 1, 2021.

City leaders decided in June to end their contract with the UPD and move police services in-house, said a news release from Taylorsville City. Since then, a project management team, made up primarily of administrators and staff already working for the city, has met weekly to oversee creation of the new city police department. A community outreach meeting was also held in September to gather input from residents about the qualities they want for the new department and chief.

“We are so happy to extend this offer to Chief Wyant and that he has accepted,” said Mayor Kristie Overson. “He has done an outstanding job as Taylorsville’s precinct chief since 2012, and we know our new department will continue to be in good hands under his leadership.

“Chief Wyant cares about our community and his officers. He works without reservation to keep us safe. He is an effective law enforcement leader, whose strength is organizational and investigation management. Especially as law enforcement is confronting challenges of the day, we know that Chief Wyant will lead with compassion and understanding and a desire to continue to include all voices at the table as we form our Taylorsville City Police Department.”

Wyant has worked in law enforcement for 23 years, serving in a multitude of assignments and positions with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, UPD, and the former Taylorsville Police Department that operated from 2005 to 2012. He has headed the Taylorsville precinct for the past eight years, during the city’s full duration of its contract with UPD. He holds both bachelor’s and associate degrees in criminal justice.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust Taylorsville City has placed in me to lead our new police department,” said Wyant. “As challenging as things are currently in law enforcement, we are equally presented with opportunities for growth. Throughout my career, and especially the last 12 months, I have been incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support our officers have received from our community.”

Wyant said he plans to continue community policing efforts.

“As a cop who’s worked assignments ranging from community policing outreach to narcotics and fugitives, I know the value of pro-active, results-oriented policing for our community,” he said.

The appointment of Wyant is an executive function, exercised by the mayor with the advise and consent of the City Council.

Wyant was born and raised in the Taylorsville area; he and his wife have four children. He will assume official duties when the new department becomes operational next year.

Find additional information about the process to form the new Taylorsville City Police Department, including answers to frequently asked questions and a timeline, on the city’s website here.