Taylorsville-Cypress football game generates so much emotion, police call for backup just in case

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Emotions were running high on the Taylorsville High School football field as the Warriors played the Cypress Pirates in a close game Friday night.

In fact, there was so much tension at the end of the game, the police on duty requested additional resources.

“There was just a lot of yelling and screaming, and a large crowd,” said Lt. Paul Barker, with the Unified Police Department. “Toward the end, there may have been a personal foul or something on the field.”

All that really was known was that no one wanted the crowd to get too unruly. As it turned out, the additional officers arrived, the parents and players behaved, and everyone made it home safely.

Barker mentioned that 2020 has been the kind of year — with COVID and other situations people are dealing with — that it’s hard to predict what might happen.

“But there were no injuries, no arrests, no officers had to use force,” Barker said. “There were no crimes here tonight.”

And in case you’re wondering, Cypress won, 32-30.