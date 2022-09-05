Taylorsville family displaced after fire near backyard hot tub spreads to home

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville family is displaced following a fire Monday that started near their backyard hot tub and spread to their home.

Crews responded at 11:10 a.m. to reports of a fire at 4425 S. Jarrah St., Unified Fire Authority spokesman Ryan Love said. The homeowner reported a fire near the family’s hot tub in the backyard, but it had spread to the interior of the home by the time crews arrived, he said.

“We ended up battling an attic fire,” Love told Gephardt Daily.

No one was injured in the fire, he said. The American Red Cross is assisting the family with finding temporary housing, Love said.

Officials estimate the fire caused $75,000 damage to the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Love said.