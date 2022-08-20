Taylorsville free concert tonight canceled due to performers’ COVID-19

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville City has canceled Saturday night’s concert on the city plaza due to the performers’ illness.

“We are saddened to say that tonight’s performers have come down with COVID, so we’ve had to cancel,” says a tweet from the city.

“The good news is that the food trucks will still be there! Coming tonight: BK Garlic Burger and Mac Shack, South of the Border Tacos, Noemi’s Catering, Ay Chato Brazilian Paradise.”

The food truck will be on site between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The 7 p.m. concert, “A night of Disney with Scott & RyceeJo,” is canceled.

The Starry Night series continues next Saturday with a free screening of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” The series is held at the Centennial Plaza, 2600 W. Taylorsville Blvd.