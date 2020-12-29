Taylorsville hires Brady Cottam to lead municipal department

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 29, 2020 (Gepahrdt Daily) — Taylorsville has hired Brady Cottam to lead its new municipal department, officials said Tuesday.

“Taylorsville City Police Chief Brady Cottam’s vision for the new municipal department centers around community,” said a news release from Taylorsville City. “He hopes to hire the best officers and train them with progressive techniques. He wants to bring the community and police department closer to help solve issues, and to mentor and teach officers to be competent and service oriented.”

Cottam was offered the job as city police chief earlier this month, and he has accepted the position. He will lead the new Taylorsville City Police Department, which begins operations on July 1, 2021.

City leaders decided last summer to end their contract with the Unified Police Department and move police services in-house. Since then, a Project Management Team, made up primarily of administrators and staff already working for the city, has met weekly to oversee creation of the new city police department. Cottam is a member of that team and has been meeting with the group since its formation.

“We are impressed by Chief Cottam’s forward-thinking vision and focus, and he has our full confidence,” said Mayor Kristie Overson. “He has done an outstanding job as an executive officer for the Unified Police Department’s Taylorsville Precinct, and we are grateful we will be able to continue to rely on his leadership.

“Chief Cottam has both an impeccable work ethic and moral compass. He understands the value of fostering relationships throughout the law enforcement community, and is a natural and effective leader who cares about the people he serves.”

Cottam has worked in law enforcement for the past 24 years under a variety of assignments, including as UPD executive officer, field training officer, SWAT team leader, investigation supervisor and UPD range director. He has worked in Kearns, Magna, Millcreek and Cottonwood Heights, in addition to Taylorsville, where he most recently held the rank of lieutenant. He developed unique training and tactics for the UPD SWAT team; revamped the Taylorsville Precinct’s field training programs, and successfully reorganized the Kearns-Magna Precinct in 2015.

“It means the world to me that Taylorsville City leaders have entrusted me with this opportunity to lead our new police department,” Cottam said. “I am looking forward to continuing to put my experience and passion for law enforcement to work. I love what I do. I learn something new every day, and get to interact with the most dedicated, selfless professionals.”

Cottam said at the top of his list of essential first steps is maintaining the police department’s strong relationships with the city’s residents and leaders. “We must remember what we are trusted and sworn to do, which is to serve our communities,” he said. “I lead by example and will continue to do so. Everyone deserves to feel safe and to trust those who are put in charge of protecting their neighborhoods.”

Cottam has served in the Taylorsville Precinct under Precinct Chief Tracy Wyant, who was initially appointed as chief of the new city department but ended up declining the position and retiring from UPD, due to health reasons. Wyant was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November and has since recovered. UPD Precinct Chief Dwayne Anjewierden will lead the department until the Taylorsville City Police Department becomes fully operational on July 1.

The Taylorsville City Council will vote on Chief Cottam’s appointment at its first meeting of the year, on Jan. 6, the news release said.

Find additional information about the process to form the new Taylorsville City Police Department, including answers to frequently asked questions and a timeline, on the city’s website here.