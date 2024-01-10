Taylorsville locker room thief arrest leads to meth house in Murray, police say

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman suspected of rifling through unlocked gym lockers the last two months for keys, cards and electronics was arrested in a stolen vehicle after a short chase.

The arrest was assisted by a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter after the suspect drove on from 5400 S Redwood Road where she was spotted even though three of her tires were spiked, Taylorsville Police said in a press release Tuesday night .

Instead of a ground pursuit the chopper followed the stolen Jeep until it crashed at 8370 S State St., in Midvale. There were no injuries from the crash, police said, which ended the Monday afternoon histrionics.

All four of the occupants fled on foot but were quickly apprehended, including the driver, Brandi Holmquist, 36, the alleged unlocked locker stalker.

She is suspected of stealing from various fitness and recreation centers the last two months from Bountiful to Draper, police said, then fraudulently using the credit cards. “ Officers have recovered some of the items and are now trying to return them to those victimized by the theft and fraud spree.”

The sites Holmquist is believed to have hit include, but are not limited to, the Taylorsville VASA and EoS facilities, the West Jordan EoS, the West Valley City Recreation Center, the Kearns Recreation Center, the Murray VASA and EoS, and VASA gyms in Draper, Sandy, Salt Lake City and Bountiful.

Two of Holmquist’s passengers, Jesse Stringer, 37, and Joshua Burgess, 32, were arrested on outstanding warrants. The third passenger had no warrants and was released, although charges may follow.

Through further investigation, police said it was learned that Stringer was allegedly dealing narcotics from a home in Murray.

A search warrant revealed methamphetamine and heroin as well as a firearm with a scratched-off serial number. “The Salt Lake County Health Department responded and placed a ‘green placard’ on the home, signifying meth contamination.”