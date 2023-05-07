Taylorsville man arrested for enticement, exploitation

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, May 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville man has been booked into the Salt Lake County jail on five felony charges after he allegedly enticed and exploited a minor.

“On March 27, 2023, the Unified Police Department received a report of a 12-year old child messaging what is believed to be an adult male and sending intimate nude images to the adult male,” says a probable cause statement filed in the arrest of 23-year-old Cristifer Kalen Biggs.

“The child advised they chatted with an adult male via the chat website, OMEGLE. This site sets participants up with random people to chat with. The person’s name is not provided. During the short chat and message sending, the child and the adult exchanged phone numbers, and the child sent an explicit photo showing their genitals.”

The child reported telling the adult suspect about being a juvenile, age 12, says the probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Unified Police Department.

“The conversation continued and the male, who identified himself to the child as Chris, asked the child to come to his home in Taylorsville and engage in sex with him. The child agreed and was going to figure out a way to get there, however, then changed their mind and deleted the conversation, and blocked the male.”

The suspect did not provide a photo of himself, the statement says. It also notes that the suspect created a new number after being blocked, and contacted the child again.

The man’s phone had an Idaho number, but the account was registered to a resident of Taylorsville. Police records show officers were previously asked to contact Biggs at his Taylorsville address, an apartment on west Clubhouse Drive, for welfare checks requested by his mother and girlfriend.

On April 20, a forensic interview was conducted with the 12-year-old. The child reported a FaceTime incident in which the suspect allegedly touched himself in a sexual manner.

On May 4, police contacted Biggs at his workplace and placed him under arrest, charging documents say.

Post Miranda, and after saying he believed the involved party was an adult, “Cristofer confirmed that he knowingly solicited a 12 year old for sex, asked the child for nude sexual images, received those images, and engaged in video sex with the child,” Biggs’ arrest documents say. “Cristifer also confirmed he still wanted to meet up with the child later to have sex.”

Biggs was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of:

Three counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a first-degree felony

Enticing a minor in first-degree felony sexual behavior, a second-degree felony

Dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony

Biggs was ordered to be held without bail.