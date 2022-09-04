Taylorsville man dead after West Jordan crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Sunday morning after a single vehicle crash near 7300 S. Bangerter Highway.

The accident happened a minute or two after 8 a.m., Sgt. Brian Schaaf, West Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“This involved a single vehicle with just the single driver where you are looking into the possibility that a medical event kind of preceded this crash,” Schaaf said.

“The witness said that the driver kind of swerved to the left and bumped off the center concrete barrier. And then went off the road to the right.”

Emergency responders were called to the scene, “and a short time later, he was pronounced dead at the scene,” Schaaf said.

The man who died was 67 and a Taylorsville resident, Schaaf said. The victim’s name was not immediately released.