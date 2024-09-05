Taylorsville man facing federal charges after allegedly shooting friend so he could drive vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City returned an indictment today charging a Taylorsville man with multiple violent crimes after he allegedly shot another man inside a vehicle after an argument.

According to court documents, Maxwell Archibald, 21, fired a handgun at a passenger he was in a vehicle with on Aug. 14 of this year.

“As alleged in the affidavit, officers with the Unified Police Department responded to an incident in progress at a Maverik gas station in Midvale, Utah. Upon police officers’ arrival, the shooting victim stated he was with two friends, the owner of the vehicle and Archibald,” says a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

“According to the shooting victim, an argument ensued between Archibald and the owner of the vehicle over who was going to drive the vehicle. The shooting victim intervened, and a physical altercation took place inside the vehicle between the shooting victim and Archibald. Archibald then brandished a handgun and fired at the victim, but missed.

“Archibald fired at him again, shooting him in the arm. The shooting victim and the owner of the vehicle then fled from the vehicle and Archibald drove off in the vehicle.”

According to court documents, the owner of the vehicle called police and reported the vehicle as stolen.

“When law enforcement attempted to stop Archibald, he fled. Subsequently, Archibald crashed the car and was taken into custody after a foot chase and short struggle. Police recovered a firearm that matched the one used against the victims.”

Archibald is charged with carjacking and using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. His initial court appearance on the indictment is scheduled Thursday before a U.S. Magistrate Judge at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins, of the District of Utah, made the announcement. Assistant United States Attorney Carlos A. Esqueda for the Office of the District of Utah is prosecuting the case.