Taylorsville mother dies a week after attack by son’s pit bulls

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman attacked in her yard by her son’s seven pit bulls has died from her injuries.

“Taylorsville police officers have confirmed that a 63-year-old woman who was attacked by her son’s dogs in the backyard of her home has passed away,” the Taylorsville PD statement says. “The victim of the attack suffered critical injuries to her face, hands and legs, including one that required amputation, and died at the hospital on Monday as a result of those injuries, her family confirmed today with police.”

The woman was attacked on Tuesday, Oct. 31, by two adult pit bulls and their five puppies in the fenced backyard of her home near 4800 South and 2900 West.

“Police also were forced to fatally shoot one of the pit bulls after it broke free while they and animal control officers were responding to the incident,” the statement says.

“The victim was able to call 911 from a cell phone she had with her — even as the attack was happening. She had been bitten by several dogs, who were still in the backyard. Upon arriving at the home, police and paramedics were able to initially assess the situation from the side of a neighbor’s fence. The dogs were contained in the backyard, but the woman was injured and still surrounded by the pack.

“The dogs also aggressively confronted paramedics and police, who deployed pepper spray to drive them away so they could jump the fence. From there, they were able to get the dogs away from the woman, containing them in a group along the opposite fence. This made it possible for emergency medical personnel to enter the backyard and get to the victim. A portion of the fence was broken so that a medical stretcher could be brought into her yard.”

The victim’s 38-year-old son, who also lives at the home, surrendered the dogs to West Valley City Animal Services, which is investigating the attack along with the police department.

“All of the dogs had to be put down following the attack, and none of them was licensed, which Taylorsville City requires for all animals over 4 months old,” the police statement says, adding “The city also allows no more than two dogs per household.”

Police Chief Brady Cottam described the attack as heart-breaking.

“We feel so badly for this family,” he said in the released statement, “and we are so saddened by the passing of the victim of this tragic attack.”

The male dog and puppies had to be put down, as determined by West Valley Animal Services, because they had been involved in a violent attack. The mother dog was the one fatally shot by police after it broke loose at the scene, “endangering both TVPD and animal control officers there in the backyard.

“Police and animal control officers continue to investigate the attack, including the determination of any possible cause, which remains unknown at this time.”