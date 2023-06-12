Taylorsville mother jailed after child exploitation photos found on phone

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville woman has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual exploitation of a child, her daughter.

Gephardt Daily is withholding the suspect’s name to protect the privacy of the victim, who is grade school age.

The suspect faces four counts of the charge, which is a first-degree felony.

On June 6, while investigating a separate case involving the mother, officers located four lewd images on the girl on the suspect’s cell phone. They showed the child, with her private parts exposed, posed with a pacifier and a baby bottle, as if she were an infant.

The child’s father positively identified the girl from partial images provided by Taylorsville Police officers, and forensics tests confirmed the photos had been taken by the phone, and not downloaded from another source.

The suspect was booked Monday into the Salt Lake County jail system, and is being held without bail.