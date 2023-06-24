Taylorsville PD nabs major Lego thief

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah June 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police arrested a man with an apparent need to steal Legos, to the tune of allegedly $10,000 worth. And only from Target.

The arrest came this week for the thefts in March and May, according to a Taylorsville Police Department release on social media.

“Detective Hamatake was able to crack the case of the Lego Caper! A man in his 30s and homeless was stealing Legos from Target stores in Taylorsville and Cottonwood Heights.”

Those thefts occurred between March and May, according to the release, and the loss was more than $10,000. Hamatake was able to identify the suspect, who was taken into custody June 21 and booked into jail. The man is facing multiple counts of felony theft.

“It was subsequently determined that the suspect was involved in 23 reported incidents at Target stores between Salt Lake and Utah counties.”

Target was so appreciative of Det. Hamatake’s work that workers made him a Lego cake.