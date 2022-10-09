Taylorsville officers assaulted when party goers turn on cops over noise complaint

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville cops responding to noise complaints at a loud party Saturday night suddenly found themselves in peril when family members and party goers turned on the officers.

It was the third time police had been called to the large house party near 5300 South and 2200 West that night, according to Taylorsville Assistant Police Chief Todd Gray.

Despite the previous warnings, the music continued to play and “the crowd grew exponentially,” Gray told Gephardt Daily.

“Three officers arrived on scene and then made contact with the owner in front of the home. Their intent was to cite him for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace and to ask him to shut the party down,” Gray said.

“The owner became non-compliant with them, physically resisted and attempted to go back inside the home. Some of the family members and party goers advanced on officers and surrounded them, starting to physically assault the officers.”

Police put out a call for help and law enforcement officers from across the Salt Lake Valley responded.

Order was restored “and several family members and other participants were arrested and taken into custody on felony and misdemeanor charges,” Gray said.

One of the officers was injured with abrasions, cuts and bruising on his arms, but otherwise unhurt.

Gray said police had been called to the home on previous occasions.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.