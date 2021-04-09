Taylorsville officials approve new justice court judge

TAYLORSVILLE, UTAH – April 8, 2021 – Utah attorney Christopher Bown has been appointed as the justice court judge for the City of Taylorsville.

The appointment was made by Mayor Kristie Overson and ratified by the Taylorville City Council in a unanimous vote on Wednesday, April 7.

“Mr. Bown stands out among his peers, and I believe that he will represent our city well as jurist on the bench,” Overson said in a prepared statement.

“He is reliable, exercises good judgment and is comfortable interacting with a diverse group of people. I have every confidence in him and his abilities, and know that he will provide exemplary service to our community and compassionate advocacy for the rule of law.”

Bown, who has worked as both a prosecutor and defense attorney, has an estimated 17,500 hours in the courtroom, appearing before judges and juries. A partner for the law firm Stowell, Crayk and Bown, he has served as defense counsel both in private practice and as a public defender, as well as a prosecutor for the Salt Lake District Attorney’s Office.

“I understand where both prosecutors and defense attorneys are coming from and the tools they have to make decisions and do what they do,” Bown said in the released statement.

“Understanding that, I think I can get to the heart of the matter quicker. I have enjoyed each side of the courtroom but after nearly 20 years engaged as an attorney, I am ready to serve from a third side.”