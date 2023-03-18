Taylorsville PD: 3 people hospitalized after man fleeing alleged domestic violence scene crashed into 2nd vehicle

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was airlifted to a hospital Saturday morning after police say he drove away from the scene of a reported domestic assault, and ran a red light and struck a second vehicle, sending occupants to another hospital.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, had to be extricated from his SUV before he could be transported to the University of Utah Hospital, Patrol Sgt. Carver, Taylorsville Police, told Gephardt Daily.

The domestic violence call came in at 5:12 a.m., Carver said. The two-vehicle collision happened roughly 15 minutes later.

“Officers got notified of a physical domestic occurring, and when officers got into the area, they observed a vehicle matching the description of the complainant’s vehicle leaving the area,” Carver said.

“Officers attempted to do a traffic stop on the vehicle, but it fled and officers did not pursue. The vehicle went north on 3200 running the red light at 3200 West and 5400 South, striking a car that was going eastbound on 5400, and causing a pretty bad accident.”

The suspect had to be extricated from his SUV, a process that took Unified Fire responders about 40 minutes, Carver said. The suspect was Life Flighted in critical condition.

From the car struck, the driver and his passenger were transported by ground ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center for treatment, with the driver in serious condition and the passenger’s condition unknown.

An interagency crash team arrived to document evidence at the scene, and roadways were closed until about 9 a.m., Carver said.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details are released.