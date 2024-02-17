Taylorsville PD, K-9 Turbo help arrest fugitives

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police and K-9 Turbo helped arrest two fugitives Thursday night.

Neither fugitive was cooperative, a statement from the department says.

“One fled and caused a car crash at 6200 South and 2700 West. The other barricaded himself in a Sandy residence and attacked TVPD’s K-9 Turbo before he was arrested. Turbo was not seriously injured and is in good condition.”

It all started as TVPD Street Crime detectives and the K-9 unit were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in the apprehension of the two fugitives, the police statement says.

“One of them fled after police attempted to stop his vehicle. With a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter monitoring from the sky, the driver ultimately crashed, striking another car and damaging a power pole. There were no serious injuries.”

Turbo inset Photos by Taylorsville Police

Power was later restored, and 6200 South between 2500 West to 3200 West was reopened.

“In the other incident at the house in Sandy, Turbo’s K-9 handler and assisting officers were able to intervene and stop the attack on him,” the statement says. “Turbo also continued to defend himself during the struggle.”