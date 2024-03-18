Taylorsville PD releases name of man shot, killed by officers responding domestic violence call

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville Police officials have identified the man killed after he allegedly pulled a weapon officers responding to a domestic violence call.

The man fatally shot Sunday was Foueti Afeaki, 33.

A new TPD statement says police were dispatched at about 11 a.m. Sunday to a domestic violence call at a house near 3900 W. 5800 South.

Responding officer encountered Afeaki in the house’s garage where the fatal shooting took place.

“While officers were speaking with Afeaki, he produced a handgun and three Taylorsville officers discharged their firearms,” the news release says.

“Afeaki was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died. The OICI (Officer-Involved Critical Incident) protocol was enacted, and the Unified Police Department responded to handle the investigation.”

The scene of an officer involved fatal shooting in Taylorsville on March 17 2024 Photo by Gephardt Daily Monico Garza SLCScanner

“The three officers have been placed on administrative leave, as is customary in an officer-involved critical incident while the investigation is conducted,” the statement says.

A records check shows Afeaki had previous domestic violence charges.