Taylorsville PD searching for robbery suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 28 , 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Taylorsville Police Department is on the lookout for a robbery suspect they consider “armed and dangerous.”

According to Taylorsville PD, the suspect, Thomas Riessen, 30, managed to evade police Sunday after being spotted just before 5 p.m behind the wheel of an F-150 pickup in a strip mall parking lot at 5500 South and Redwood Rd.

Officers attempted stop Riessen, but he drove off, heading eastbound on 5400 South into Murray before turning onto I-15.

Police said Riessen traveled a short distance before pulling over and bailing from the pick up truck. He then scaled a fence before vanishing into the area just west of the highway.

Two passengers who remained in the truck were taken into custody.

Officers established a wide containment area and called in K9 units to join in the search, but Riessen managed to avoid capture.

Riessen is a suspect in a string of recent armed robberies and police say there are growing concerns he may become violent.

Riessen is 5’10”, 150 lbs., with a beard and brown hair. He was wearing a blue short-sleeved short over top of a white log-sleeved shirt and tan pants as he ran from police.

A review of court records show Riessen has an extensive criminal history, including convictions on assault and weapons charges.

Anyone with information on Riessen’s whereabouts is asked to call Taylorsville Police at 801 743-7000.