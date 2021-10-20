Arrest warrant issued for boyfriend, suspect in fatal shooting of ‘Gaby Ramos,’ mother and Utah Spanish radio personality

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville Police have secured a homicide arrest warrant for suspect Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, wanted in the shooting death of Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla.

Castilla, 38, who was also known as KMRI 1550 AM radio personality Gaby Ramos, was survived by a 9-year-old daughter and an extended family. Burciaga-Perea, 34, had been Castilla’s boyfriend.

Castilla’s sister said at a news conference Monday that the couple had broken up about two weeks prior to Burciaga-Perea’s fatal shooting of Castilla. The sister said at the news conference that she saw her sister drop after being shot, and she rushed to get the children to the back of the residence for safety.

A statement from Taylorsville police says the arrest warrant, sought by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, was issued Tuesday by the Third District Court.

“The warrant is a sealed document, and Taylorsville Police are not releasing any other information at this time to allow the U.S. Marshals Office time to chase down any leads,” the statement says.

“Burciaga-Perea is suspected in the shooting death of Sifuentes Castilla, who was killed at her Taylorsville home early Sunday morning.”

Police have described Birciaga-Perea as “armed and dangerous,” and suggested he may be trying to flee the area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Taylorsville Police Department at 801-840-4000.

Castilla’s family said Birciaga-Perea is from Chihuahua, which is the largest state in Mexico.

“I wish my sister was alive,” Castillo’s sister said at a Spanish and English news conference shared by Castillo’s radio station. “She was a real lovely woman. She was brave. Her killer, we wish the police officers catch him.”

She asked listeners to share Birciaga-Perea’s photo.

“I’m super angry, super sad,” she said, her voice breaking with emotion.

Castillo’s brother-in-law said he hopes the tragedy may bring attention to domestic violence.

“For all the girls, this can be an experience for everybody and that way they know they have a support.” He added that Birciaga-Perea seemed like a nice guy.

“We have to be alert. I know that she’s dead, and she’s going to send a message for a lot of girls. We have to take this bad situation and make it something good, and that’s what she’s going to expect.”

The family also shared some of Castilla’s story on a GoFundMe page intended to raise funds for her burial in Mexico and to help with expenses for the daughter she left behind, who will now be raised by her father in Mexico.

That page also shared the family’s hope of raising awareness of domestic violence:

“Please if you are in or know anyone that is in a domestic situation that has been or may become violent do not stay silent. You are important. You are needed. You are loved. There are resources available and people that care and will listen and help.”

La Mas Picosita shared a brief video of a vigil for Callista on early Tuesday evening.