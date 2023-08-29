Taylorsville police ask for help identifying suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives with the Taylorsville Police Department are asking for help identifying a man suspected of exposing himself at a hair salon.

“TVPD detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the male in these photographs,” says a social media post issued by the department.

The man allegedly “entered a barber shop/hair salon in the area of 5400 S. Redwood Road on Aug. 12 and exposed himself to a hairstylist.

“The male identified himself to employees as ‘homeless.’ If you have any information pertaining to this person’s identity, please call TVPD dispatch at 801-840-4000 and refer to case TY23-26820.”