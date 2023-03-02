Taylorsville police ask public to help ID burglary suspect who allegedly stole guns

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

The person is suspected of burglarizing a residence in Taylorsville on Saturday and stealing three firearms.

“The suspect has a tattoo on the top of his left hand,” says a statement issued on Facebook by the department. “If you have any information, please call our non-emergency dispatch number.”

That number is 801-840-4000, and the case number is TY23-6499.