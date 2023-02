TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police are asking the public to help identify a suspected stolen check-casher.

“TVPD is attempting to identify the woman pictured,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

“She is accused of cashing a stolen check at an America First Credit Union in Taylorsville.”

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to contact Taylorsville Police Detective Hamatake at 801-840-4000 and reference case No. TY23-614.