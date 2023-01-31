Taylorsville police find 2 men shot to death inside crashed car; suspect remains at large

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville are investigating the death of two men who were found shot to death inside a crashed car late Monday night.

Sgt. Bennett of Taylorsville PD told Gephardt Daily officers initially responded to a shots fired call about 11:40 p.m. in the vicinity 4545 Atherton Drive. At the same time police received several other calls about a car accident.

“When we arrived we found a car that had run into a snowbank. Inside, we found two male subjects with gunshot wounds. Both of them had expired,” Barrett said.

“We have no suspects in custody and from what we’ve gathered so far the suspect fled the scene on foot. We have no other information as far as to who the suspect is”.

According to Barrett, detectives believe the shooting was a targeted incident and there is no threat to the general public.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.