Taylorsville police identify homicide victim; family pleads for domestic violence awareness

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 18. 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The name of a Taylorsville woman who died Sunday as a result of a gunshot wound has been released.

The victim was Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla, 38. She was shot at a residence in the area of 2300 W. 5200 South at about 1:35 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Police continue to look for the suspect, 36-year-old Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea,” a Taylorsville Police statement says.

A GoFundMe account that says it was set up to help with funeral costs and to help Castilla’s 9-year-old daughter also says that suspect Burciaga-Perea was the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

“Our dear sister, sister-in-law, daughter, friend and phenomenal mother to her beautiful nine year old daughter Julieta, was tragically shot and killed early Sunday morning by her ex-boyfriend,” the account says.

“Gaby Sifuentes came to the U.S. to make life for her and her daughter amazing. She worked hard and valued her family. Unfortunately her parents still reside in Mexico. Her mother suffers from Alzheimer’s and her father is unable to make the trip here. Her family is hoping to be able to send her to Mexico to provide a proper traditional ceremony for her with her family by her side.

“We are asking for you to reach deep into your hearts knowing that this can and does happen to anyone. Your daughter, or sister or even your best friend. She was doing everything right by getting out of a very toxic relationship when this selfish coward made the decision that her life was his to take.”

Julieta’s father will care for her in Mexico, the statement says.

“With the trauma she is facing we are also asking for help for her for travel to home, future counseling, education and anything she may need in her future.”

The statement also includes a plea for help to those dealing with domestic violence.

“Please if you are in or know anyone that is in a domestic situation that has been or may become violent do not stay silent. You are important. You are needed. You are loved. There are resources available and people that care and will listen and help.”

Birciaga-Perea was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, blue jeans and brown shoes with white soles, police say.

Police believe Birciaga-Perea is driving a gray 2000 Chevy full-sized extended cab pickup truck with Utah license plate number U405MN.

Police say Birciaga-Perea should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Taylorsville Police Department at 801-840-4000.