Taylorsville police: Man jailed after alleged assault of woman 36 weeks’ pregnant with his baby after friend’s April Fools’ joke



TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, April 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old man was booked into jail early Sunday morning after allegedly robbing and assaulting a woman 36 weeks’ pregnant with his baby after he heard the infant had been born.

Gephardt Daily is not releasing the man’s name to protect the privacy of the victim.

The man reportedly had been released from the hospital after undisclosed circumstances, and he heard the baby had been born.

“On 4/2/23, officers were dispatched to a physical domestic altercation (that) just occurred,” according to a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Taylorsville Police Department. “The arrested party (AP) fled the scene on foot prior to PD arrival and the officers met with the victim. Victim advised she was assaulted by AP.”

The victim said the suspect returned home from the hospital “after hearing a rumor that the victim delivered the baby. AP found it was a friend who made the joke for April Fools’. AP was upset and intoxicated on pills. AP began yelling at the victim and becoming aggressive.”

The victim hid in the bathroom, the statement says.

“AP began threatening to kill the victim and got a knife to try and pry open the door.”

The man then forced his way into the bedroom, then the bathroom, and he damaged the door and broke the door frame, arrest documents say.

He “assaulted her with the door. AP pulled the victim’s hair and threatened to kill her,” the documents say. The woman then tried to call 911.

“AP then took the phone from her. AP then disconnected the WIFI/internet, cutting off the AP’s only other form of communication, then left the scene on foot.” A 4-year-old child was present during the altercation, the statement adds.

“AP was located by officers running and hiding along the trail,” arrest documents say. The man “jumped the fence and ran through the complex until he was later apprehended under the stairs while hiding.”

“AP admitted, post Miranda, to arguing with the victim, forcing the door, taking the victim’s phone, and running from police. AP admitted to being high on morphine,” the statement says.

The man faces charges of:

Robbery, a second-degree felony

Assault of a pregnant person, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of interruption/interference with a communications device, a class B misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

The man was booked into the Salt Lake County jail, and was ordered held without bail.