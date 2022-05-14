Taylorsville police pursue, arrest federal fugitive wanted on multiple warrants

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, May 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal fugitive with an extensive criminal history is in custody Friday evening after fleeing from a traffic stop and being pursued by Taylorsville Police.

The 63-year-old Salt Lake County man was wanted on no-bail warrants for drug distribution and firearms, Taylorsville Police Sgt. Palmer told Gephardt Daily.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was stopped by the Taylorsville Street Crimes Unit just before 4:30 p.m. After initially pulling over, the man drove off in an attempt to evade the officers by traveling through heavy traffic in Taylorsville and West Valley City, reaching speeds of about 50 mph, police said.

The pursuit ended at 3450 West and 3500 South in West Valley City after officers were able to spike the vehicle’s tires and it became high-centered on a median.

Police recovered two firearms from the vehicle. A female passenger was briefly detained and then released, Palmer said.

West Valley City Police, with K-9 support, assisted in the wanted man’s arrest.

Sgt. Palmer said the man, who has a long history with the police, was being evaluated at a hospital for possible high blood pressure before being booked into jail.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.