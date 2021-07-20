Taylorsville police searching for man in connection with bank robbery

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, July 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police are searching for a man in connection with a bank robbery Monday afternoon.

“We are seeking help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred today at the Key Bank at 1939 W. 4700 South at about 2:30 p.m.,” according to a Facebook post from Taylorsville Police Department.

“The suspect is described as a White or Caucasian male in his 20s, approximately 6-feet tall and medium build, wearing a red and black flannel long-sleeve shirt and dark-colored jeans, black baseball cap with white writing and a possible scar or tattoo on the left side of his neck.”

The suspect was observed leaving in a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Taylorsville PD at 801-840-4000.