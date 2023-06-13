Taylorsville police seek stolen check scofflaws working two counties

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are trying to identify two women cashing multiple stolen checks at multiple banks.

“TVPD detectives are asking for help identifying two suspects who have cashed multiple stolen checks at banks throughout Salt Lake and Utah counties,” the Taylorsville Police Department said Monday on social media.

“The branch-hopping suspects have gone to Mountain America Credit Union, America First Credit Union and Zions Bank where they have cashed the stolen checks using victims’ IDs.”

Anyone with any information about the crimes or people pictured here are asked to please contact the department through its non-emergency dispatch number, 801-840-4000, and reference case TY23-17841.