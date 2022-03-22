Taylorsville Police sergeant rescues woman from house fire

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An officer of the Taylorsville Police Department rescued a resident trapped in a burning house Monday, before fire crews had arrived at the scene.

“Upon arrival, one of our sergeants observed a resident trapped on the upper level,” a statement from the police department says.

“Unified Fire Authority was on the way but had not arrived. So Sgt. Carver reacted quickly. He noticed the fire and smoke were building, with the smoke filling the upper level, and forced entry into the home. He found the occupant and led her out.

“Sgt. Carver then used his fire extinguisher to put out some of the flames while attempting to rescue the occupant’s dog.”

That was when Unified Fire Authority crews arrived at the scene “and took it from there,” the statement says.

“We are grateful to Sgt. Carver and all our officers, as well as our colleagues at UFA, who never hesitate to put our community members’ safety before their own. Thank you!”