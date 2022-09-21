Taylorsville police share details after knife assault on couple asleep in bedroom; juvenile facing felony charges

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police have released additional details on a double stabbing early Tuesday that left a husband and wife hospitalized and a 15-year-old boy in custody.

TVPD investigators have determined the attack was a “random act of violence,” the police statement says.

Officers were dispatched at about 3:50 a.m. to the area of 4800 South and 3400 West, “where two victims in their late 30s to early 40s were found with multiple stab wounds.”

Officers provided first aid until medics arrived, and additional officers, some from the West Valley City Police Department, were called in to set up a containment area. Drones and K-9s were also used in the search for the suspect.

“They found the 15-year-old boy within a few blocks of the scene at a nearby construction site,” the statement says. “He was arrested without incident and taken to the police station for questioning.”

Detectives determined the suspect, a resident of West Valley City, entered the residence through an unlocked door.

“We believe he entered the home with the intent to commit an assault,” said Taylorsville Police Sgt. Jake Hill.

Once inside the residence, the suspect entered the sleeping couple’s bedroom and “he allegedly began assaulting the man with a knife,” the TVPD statement says.

“The woman fled but the suspect followed and began assaulting her on a neighbor’s front porch. Her neighbor called 911, and about the same time, her husband also called 911 from their home.

“In the meantime, the suspect fled the area. When officers arrived, the couple were treated at the scene and then transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. They have since undergone extensive medical care and both are in stable condition and expected to live.”

The couple’s young son was in the residence at the time of the attack, but was unharmed and apparently had no contact or encounter with the juvenile suspect, police say.

On Tuesday afternoon, after spending the day processing the scene and interviewing witnesses, detectives booked the juvenile into detention on multiple felony charges, including assault and burglary, the Taylorsville Police statement says.

“Through investigation, detectives were able to determine that the juvenile suspect had no relationship or prior dealings with the couple. Because of his age, the boy’s identity will not be released.”