Taylorsville Police Department shows off new police dog and trophy winners

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — In Taylorsville police dog news, a new pooch has joined the squad and the veterans just took home some top honors.

“Meet Ghost,” Taylorsville Police announced on social media. “Our newest K-9 has joined TVPD, after he and seven other dogs underwent extensive testing in early March to determine the best fit.

“Since then, Ghost and his handler, Officer Hoffman, have been diligently training to get him certified in patrol and successfully passed that State of Utah K-9 Patrol Certification required for deployments. In fact, they were deployed only an hour after Ghost was certified.

That first deployment involved tracking and locating two people, according to the Wednesday post, who were arrested after fleeing in a stolen vehicle and then on foot into a neighborhood.

Officer Hoffman says, “Ghost has shown a lot of promise and is the most intelligent dog I’ve trained. We will continue to train and plan to introduce him to narcotics training. I plan to get him certified in narcotics before the end of the summer.”

Ghost brings the department’s K-9 corps to three in number, with the other two, Turbo and Koda, scoring well over the weekend in a police dog competition.

“Congratulations to Officer Moore and K-9 Turbo!,” reads another departmental announcement. “In the Utah Peace