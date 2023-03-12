Taylorsville police: Suspect facing 17 charges after ramming police cars, fleeing, fighting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old man was arrested Saturday in Taylorsville after officers say he rammed a police vehicle, fled the scene, then repeated that process before fleeing on foot.

The suspect, later identified as Tyler Martin Gardner, was located with the help of a police K-9, and fought with officers before he was taken into custody, court documents say.

“The AP (arrested party) intentionally rammed another PD vehicle with the stolen vehicle, and crashed into two civilian vehicles, and fled the accident scene,” says a statement by the Taylorsville Police officer.

“AP bailed from the disabled vehicle and ran on foot, failing to stop for officers. A foot pursuit ensued, and with the assistance of a K-9, the AP was located.

“AP resisted arrest and fought with officers, and physical force was used.”

Gardner was found to be on felony probation, his probable cause statement says. He was driving on a revoked license, and damaged multiple cars and a power box. Charging documents say he also shoplifted at a grocery store prior to entering the stolen vehicle.

“AP was transported to the hospital for jail clearance, and there became combative with hospital staff, and continued acting disorderly, refusing services and nearly assaulting staff.”

The officer’s statement says Gardner “is a substantial danger to the public and has demonstrated that by repeat offending, stealing vehicles, and fleeing police. AP damaged a significant amount of property today and has zero regard for public safety. AP has outstanding felony warrants and has demonstrated he will not appear in court or complete probation.”

Gardner was charged on suspicion of: