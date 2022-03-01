Taylorsville police: Suspect found sleeping in stolen vehicle rams patrol cars while trying to escape

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into jail Sunday after Taylorsville police say they used patrol cars to block in the stolen vehicle he was sleeping in, then activated their lights and sirens.

The suspect, later identified as Joseph Lee Ulibarri, awoke and hit the gas, trying to push the car out of the way so he could flee.

Ulibarri, 35, faces initial charges of:

Theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony

Possession or use of a controlled substances, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Ulibarri was found inside a stolen 2021 Subaru WRX, says as statement by an officer of the Taylorsville Police Department.

“Police arranged to pin the Subaru by placing police vehicles in front of and behind the Subaru,” it says. “Police activated overhead red and blue lights while pinning the Subaru.

“Joseph woke up and put the Subaru in drive. Despite being surrounded by police, Joseph accelerated attempting to flee from police. Joseph crashed into police vehicles and continued to accelerate causing the tires to burn as he tried to push police out of the way. However, since police were successful in pinning the Subaru, Joseph was not able to get away.”

Officers brought in a K-9 unit, and were able to take Ulibarri into custody.

“Joseph was in possession of heroin, which field tested positive, and drug paraphernalia,” the statement continues. “Joseph is charged with possession of the stolen vehicle, fleeing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.”

Ulibarri was booked into the Salt Lake County jail, where he is being held without bail.